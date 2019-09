See this step by step breakdown of how police raided six homes in Fleetwood.

More than 100 officers from across Lancashire were called in to disrupt two of the town's most notorious drugs gangs. This is how it all happened.

1. 6:30am More than a dozen police vans and patrol cars leave West Division headquarters and head to Fleetwood in a convoy. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Heathfield Road Officers split off to target six locations in Fleetwood. One team burst through the door of a house on Heathfield Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Meanwhile... Officers prepare to raid a house on Poulton Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Marched out Police arrested one man at the flat on Mount Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more