Two people wanted after man punched in the face outside hostel in Blackpool

A man was punched as he was standing outside the entrance to Gorton Street Hostel at around 7.45am on January 29.

The man, aged in his 40s, did not report the incident to police and he was later found dead in his hostel room in the early hours of January 30.

CCTV enquiries following the man's death revealed the assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem confirmed the attack did not contribute to the man's death and his death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

"We are keen to identify these two individuals and I believe someone will know who they are," DC Adam Weaver, of Blackpool CID, said.

"An inquest for the man's death is pending and his family have asked for every effort to be made to find the attackers as part of the coronial process.

Police want to identify this man and woman in connection with an assault in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I must stress, this attack did not lead to the man’s death.

"If you recognise the man and woman pictured please come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0118 of January 30.