Blackpool mum-to-be dealt drugs to undercover officers

Mum-of-three Jade Wilkes, 30, who is now expecting a fourth child, was caught red handed dealing heroin and cocaine to undercover police officers during Operation Spalding - a police operation to thwart the sale of class A drugs in the resort.

Wilkes, who was codenamed 'Alabama,' was under observation with her then partner, codenamed 'Lovage', who has since been jailed for four years and 10 months.

Prosecuting, Kimberley Obrusik said: "Undercover officers were deployed to obtain information and phone numbers.

Crown Court

"Each subject who formed part of the investigation was given a codename."

The court heard on January 3, an undercover officer called Robbie spoke to 'Lovage' on a drug phone line known as the 'Scouse Jimmy' line and was directed to Cherry Tree Road.

The man said "his bird" would be coming out to meet him.

Wilkes, of Central Drive, Blackpool, approached the officer who requested 'two dark and one white'.

Ms Obrusik added: " She had four wraps in her hand. She handed over what they required for £20."

Five days later the same undercover officer contacted the 'Scouse Jimmy' line and was directed to Penrose Avenue where Wilkes dealt further drugs.

She was arrested on November 21 due to her having given birth at the time her arrest was planned for.

Wilkes, who has eight convictions for 13 offences, answered no comment to all questions but later admitted four counts of supplying class A drugs.

Defending, Anthony Parkinson said: "The upshot of it is she's a lady who has a life that is a complete mess at this moment in time."

He alleged he had been the victim of an abusive relationship in which her teeth had been knocked out and her hair had been pulled out.

Imposing 20 months, suspended for two years, Judge Richard Gioserano remarked her partner had "kept himself off the street while she did the risky bit".

He said he would give Wilkes the benefit of the doubt that it was only on these two occasions and only under her partner's direction, adding: " There is other information to suggest that might actually be right - the operation continued after this and you never came to the attention of the police again after this."

She must do 120 hours of unpaid work and a drug rehabilitation requirement.