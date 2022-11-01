Police believe the two thefts occurred between 11.30pm on October 31 and 1.05am on November 1.

The first bike was stolen from The Spinney and recovered later on Brookdale Avenue.

The second bike was stolen from Hobart Place and recovered near to Deerhurst Road.

Police appealed for information after two motorbikes were stolen in Cleveleys

“If you live near to these locations and have CCTV, please check your footage between these times and get in touch if you find anything of note,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.