Two motorcycles stolen in Cleveleys during Halloween night, prompting police appeal
Two motorbikes were stolen in Cleveleys, prompting an appeal for information.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 6:51pm
Police believe the two thefts occurred between 11.30pm on October 31 and 1.05am on November 1.
The first bike was stolen from The Spinney and recovered later on Brookdale Avenue.
The second bike was stolen from Hobart Place and recovered near to Deerhurst Road.
“If you live near to these locations and have CCTV, please check your footage between these times and get in touch if you find anything of note,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.