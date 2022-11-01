18-year-old arrested for possession of a firearm following rumours of a man with a 'gun' in Blackpool

On Monday afternoon (October 31), armed police descended on West Park Drive following rumours a man had been seen with a handgun at around 1pm.

Officers searched the area but there was no trace of him, and Lancashire Police later released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Taking to Facebook today (November 1), Blackpool Police said: “You might remember yesterday we posted some CCTV images of someone we wanted to speak to in connection with a report of a man being seen with a handgun in the West Park Drive area of Blackpool.

Blackpool Police say an 18 year old is currently being questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“Just to update you, we have now arrested a man and recovered what is believed to be a BB gun. An 18 year old is currently being questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm.