Police responded to a rumour a man had been seen with a handgun in West Park Drive at around 1pm on Monday afternoon (October 31).

Officers, both armed and unarmed, attended and searched the area but there was no trace of the man.

Detectives said they were not in a position to confirm what the person saw and if the man was indeed carrying a handgun.

Police responded to a rumour a man had been seen with a handgun in West Park Drive, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police later released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

“Do you recognise him or know where he might be? Is this you in the CCTV? If so please get in touch with us as soon as you can,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said,

“Enquiries are ongoing to try and trace him and anyone with information or concerns should contact us on 101 quoting log 0649 of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives want to speak to this man in connection with the incident (Credit: Lancashire Police)