Wanted sex offender who is 'risk to children' has links to Blackpool

A wanted sex offender who was described as a “risk to children” by police has links to Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 5:00pm

Adam Garner-Jones is a sex offender wanted by police for breaching his notification requirements.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, failed to register his new address after he was recently released from prison.

“He is a risk to children and should not be approached,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Garner-Jones has links to Blackpool.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of large build.

Anyone with information should call on 101, (01253) 604019 or email [email protected]

Adam Garner-Jones is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of large build (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Always call 999 in an emergency.