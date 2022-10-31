Wanted sex offender who is 'risk to children' has links to Blackpool
A wanted sex offender who was described as a “risk to children” by police has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 5:00pm
Adam Garner-Jones is a sex offender wanted by police for breaching his notification requirements.
The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, failed to register his new address after he was recently released from prison.
“He is a risk to children and should not be approached,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Most Popular
Garner-Jones has links to Blackpool.
He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of large build.