Two men taken to hospital after taking high purity ecstasy in Blackpool

A number of reports have been received by police about individuals suddenly becoming unwell after taking the pills, which are believed to contain a high level of MDMA.

One of the men remains in hospital this morning (Monday, July 26) and Lancashire Police are urging anyone who bought ecstasy over the weekend not to take the drug, but to dispose of it in a safe manner.

Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Blackpool Police, said: "We are issuing this warning to people after two men were taken ill in the Blackpool area on Saturday night (July 24) in separate incidents where we suspect drugs may have been consumed.

"Both were admitted to hospital where one still remains receiving treatment.

"We are unable to confirm exactly what drugs the males may have taken at this stage but they are thought to contain a high level of MDMA.

"We would urge anyone who may have purchased drugs over the weekend to dispose of them accordingly and not to consume them.

"Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell.

"There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe."

Insp Finch-Hall added: "Lancashire Constabulary takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county.

"We would urge people who have information about illegal drug related activity to come forward and contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

