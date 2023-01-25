Officers arrested two men in connection with drugs and money laundering offences in the Blackpool area on Tuesday (January 24).

Further searches led to the recovery of cash, mobile phones, a Rolex watch and a caravan.

They were later charged with a number of offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service:

- Richard Wylie, 36, from The Stables, Thornton, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

- Richard Whiteside, 54, of Mickleden Road, Blackpool, was charged with possession of criminal property and money laundering.

Both were due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 25).

Det Sgt Stuart Dean, from Lancashire Police’s Serious Crime Team, said: "These were coordinated arrests of individuals suspected to be involved in organised crime and the movement of large quantities of Class A and B Drugs and money at the direction of others.

“Operation Warrior targets individuals linked to serious crime.

“The distribution of drugs affects local communities, causing misery and suffering, while lining the pockets of organised crime groups."

“Lancashire Police will not tolerate this and we want to send a strong message to those involved in organised crime we will continue to disrupt, apprehend and arrest those involved in this type of criminality.”

