Two men charged with drugs and money laundering offences as part of crackdown on organised crime in Lancashire
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after they were arrested in Blackpool as part of a crackdown on organised crime.
Officers arrested two men in connection with drugs and money laundering offences in the Blackpool area on Tuesday (January 24).
Further searches led to the recovery of cash, mobile phones, a Rolex watch and a caravan.
They were later charged with a number of offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service:
- Richard Wylie, 36, from The Stables, Thornton, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.
- Richard Whiteside, 54, of Mickleden Road, Blackpool, was charged with possession of criminal property and money laundering.
Both were due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 25).
Det Sgt Stuart Dean, from Lancashire Police’s Serious Crime Team, said: "These were coordinated arrests of individuals suspected to be involved in organised crime and the movement of large quantities of Class A and B Drugs and money at the direction of others.
“Operation Warrior targets individuals linked to serious crime.
“The distribution of drugs affects local communities, causing misery and suffering, while lining the pockets of organised crime groups."
“Lancashire Police will not tolerate this and we want to send a strong message to those involved in organised crime we will continue to disrupt, apprehend and arrest those involved in this type of criminality.”
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.