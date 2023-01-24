News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man threatened people with knives on the Comedy Carpet during Christmas by the Sea

A man threatened people with knives on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet, Blackpool Magistrates heard today (January 24.)

By Aimee Seddon
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 2:36pm

A drunken Arran Mall, 47, of Woolman Road, Blackpool was attending the Christmas by the Sea event last month.

He admitted two charges of having knives in public and Blackpool Magistrates sent him for sentence at Preston Crown Court, where he will appear on March 7.

Pam Smith prosecuting said a security officer was alerted when Mall was seen near a hot dog stall. Mall was waving the knife around in a threatening manner and the security man punched Mall to get him to release the knife.

Later Mall was seen staggering around and approaching young girls.

A witness approached Mall who started talking gibberish. Mall then drew a second knife and threatened the witness before police intervened and arrested him, removing the second knife from his pocket.

Mall was bailed and probation reports will be prepared for the higher court hearing.