Blackpool event allows local children to become cops for the day: how to get involved and what to expect

As part of the national Neighbourhood Policing Week, Blackpool Police are launching an exciting opportunity for young people of primary school age in the local community to experience what it is like to be a police officer.

By Aimee Seddon
59 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:42am

What is the event?

Operation Roleplay Day will see The Grange on Bathurst Avenue turn into a police station, run by Blackpool Police Cadets. The ‘station’ will have a number of activities available for children, who will be issued their own warrant card and uniform upon arrival.

Three different locations in the local area will be set up as task bases, where the little ones will get the chance to solve different crimes. Other initiatives, such as bike coding, will be available on the day.

Find out how your little one can become a Police Officer for a day.
When and where is the event?

Operation Roleplay Day will take place on Saturday, January 28 2023, at The Grange, Bathurst Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 7RW from 12pm to 4pm.

How can you get involved?

Just turn up on the day!

What does Lancashire Police say?

Inspector Jon Campbell-Smith said: “Neighbourhood policing is such a key part of our Constabulary and allows us to really get to know our communities and what matters the most to them.

“Community engagement is really important to us, so hosting an event such as this one is a great way for us to meet our residents. What’s more is children in the local community can experience some exciting aspects of policing, whilst learning new skills along the way.

“I encourage anyone who can attend to come along and meet your local team.”