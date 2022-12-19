News you can trust since 1873
Nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre: the 21 inspected this year ordered by rating and date

Find out how nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre rate according to Ofsted.

By Aimee Seddon
23 hours ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 10:35am

Last week, the Gazette revealed which primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were classed as outstanding, but now we are turning out attention to the pre-school nurseries.

We have collected the 21 nurseries across the three areas who had new Ofsted ratings given in 2022, all of which were classed as either outstanding or good.

Take a look at the nurseries below, ordered from the highest rating to the lowest and by publication date.

*The Gazette has not included special nursery schools in this list.

**The numbers next to each nursery do not reflect a numbered ranking; they are automatic headlines for images.

1. Nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

21 nurseries received new ratings this year.

Photo: Pexels

2. Mini Me's Beach Nursery

Located on Carr Gate, Thornton-Cleveleys. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published November 7.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Skylarks Nursery and Out of School Care

Located on Windermere Avenue, Fleetwood. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published September 1.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Busy Bee Pre-School

Located on Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published August 19.

Photo: Google Maps

