These are the 13 primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

It’s the highest rating schools and colleges can obtain in the country.

By Aimee Seddon
2 hours ago

Approaching the deadline for secondary school applications, the Gazette previously revealed which secondary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were classed as ‘outstanding’, but now we’ve collected all of the primary schools who have been deemed the very best in the county as well.

In total, 13 primary schools* across the three areas are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, take a look at them below, orded by the most recently inspected:

*The Gazette has not included special independent schools in this list.

1. Outstanding Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre primary schools

The following 13 schools still hold outstanding ratings.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School

The school on School Road, Marton Moss, Blackpool, was last rated outstanding in a report published in November 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

3. 1.jpg

The school on Victoria Road, Kirkham, was last rated outstanding in a report published in March 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Lytham Hall Park Primary School

The school on South Park, Lytham, Lytham St Annes, was last rated outstanding in a report published in November 2021.

Photo: Google Maps

