Owen Brady, 37, and Alex Rigby, 41, were arrested in Galgate, Lancaster, on Sunday (April 16).

The pair were detained as part of an investigation into burglaries, attempted burglaries and incidents of fraud which took place between April 13 and 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady, of Manchester Road, Southport, and Alex Rigby, of no fixed address, have both been charged in relation to two residential burglaries.

Two men have been charged following a number of burglaries on the Fylde coast

Rigby was also charged with four further residential burglaries, two attempted residential burglaries, five frauds relating to the use of stolen bank cards, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of driving while disqualified and three counts of driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady was also charged with five further counts of fraud relating to stolen bank cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 18).

They were remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 16.

All victims are being supported by officers from Lancashire Police’s Targeted Crime Team, which was set up to tackle burglaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad