News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
14 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute

Two men charged following number of burglaries in Thornton-Cleveleys, Poulton and Blackpool

Two men have been charged following a number of burglaries in Thornton-Cleveleys, Poulton and Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST

Owen Brady, 37, and Alex Rigby, 41, were arrested in Galgate, Lancaster, on Sunday (April 16).

The pair were detained as part of an investigation into burglaries, attempted burglaries and incidents of fraud which took place between April 13 and 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brady, of Manchester Road, Southport, and Alex Rigby, of no fixed address, have both been charged in relation to two residential burglaries.

Two men have been charged following a number of burglaries on the Fylde coastTwo men have been charged following a number of burglaries on the Fylde coast
Two men have been charged following a number of burglaries on the Fylde coast
Most Popular
Read More
Road nightmares: Skip lorry driver over drink-drive limit and coked-up van man

Rigby was also charged with four further residential burglaries, two attempted residential burglaries, five frauds relating to the use of stolen bank cards, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of driving while disqualified and three counts of driving without insurance.

Hide Ad

Brady was also charged with five further counts of fraud relating to stolen bank cards.

Hide Ad

Both appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 18).

They were remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 16.

All victims are being supported by officers from Lancashire Police’s Targeted Crime Team, which was set up to tackle burglaries.

Hide Ad

A 46-year-old woman who was arrested at the same time as Rigby has since been transferred to North Wales Police.