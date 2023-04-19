Drink and drugs have played a big part in recent arrests by Lancashire’s road policing team.

The driver of a skip lorry in Percy Street, Preston, was found to be over the drink-drive limit when stopped by police, and a van driver narrowly missed hitting an unmarked police car and was found to be wanted for breaching a suspended sentence order and he failed a test for cannabis and cocaine.

Elsewhere, a BMW driver was stopped in North Road, Preston, and was found to be nearly twice the legal drink-drive limit having had beers the previous night.

One commenter on Twitter said: “Good collar, but the 'night' before and still nearly TWICE the limit???”

Another said: “No sympathy at all, should get a lifetime ban or at least a five year ban and their insurance should treble in price. I hate drink drivers they deserve everything that's coming to them.”

