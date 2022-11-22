News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two men attacked, knocked to ground and robbed by group of thugs in Blackpool

Two men were attacked, knocked to the ground and robbed by a group of thugs in the resort.

By Sean Gleaves
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 5:49pm

Police launched an appeal for witnesses after two men were attacked and robbed at around 5.30pm on Monday (November 21).

The victims, one of whom requires a walking aid, were attacked from behind by three offenders at the junction of Windsor Avenue and Osborne Road.

They were assaulted, knocked to the ground and had property taken from them during the attack.

Most Popular

Read More
Teenage boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fleetwood

The offenders then ran off towards Lytham Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe there were people in the area who witnessed the attack and might be able to help with the investigation.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has information that may help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1051 of November 21.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Two men were attacked and robbed by a group of thugs in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.