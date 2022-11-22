Two men attacked, knocked to ground and robbed by group of thugs in Blackpool

Police launched an appeal for witnesses after two men were attacked and robbed at around 5.30pm on Monday (November 21).

The victims, one of whom requires a walking aid, were attacked from behind by three offenders at the junction of Windsor Avenue and Osborne Road.

They were assaulted, knocked to the ground and had property taken from them during the attack.

The offenders then ran off towards Lytham Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe there were people in the area who witnessed the attack and might be able to help with the investigation.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has information that may help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1051 of November 21.

Two men were attacked and robbed by a group of thugs in Blackpool (Credit: Google)