Two men arrested after ‘unknown substance’ thrown in man’s face in Fleetwood

Two men were arrested after an “unknown substance” was sprayed at a man’s face in Fleetwood, resulting in “facial injuries”.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:37pm

Mount Street was cordoned off by police near the Betfred store at around 1pm on Tuesday (February 7).

Pictures from the scene show a hazardous materials and environmental protection unit attended, as well as at least three fire engines.

Mount Street was cordoned off as police dealt with an "ongoing incident"
Back Cop Lane and the path to the Asda car park was also taped off as officers dealt with the incident.

Police later confirmed they were called to an address on the road following a report an “unknown substance” had been thrown at a man’s face.

He suffered “minor facial injuries” and was treated by paramedics.

“A cordon was put in place outside a property and nearby roads closed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Two men were later arrested by police and are in custody.”

Police said a man was receiving treatment from paramedics after being sprayed with a "substance"