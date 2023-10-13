Two “cuckooed” homes in Bispham that were used by criminals to deal drugs have been shut down by Lancashire Police.

Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team working alongside Blackpool Coastal Housing secured two closure orders at problem addresses in the Bispham area.

These problem addresses were used by criminal elements to cuckoo the tenants, deal drugs and cause anti-social behaviour.

Cuckooing is the act of people taking over a person's home and using the property to facilitate exploitation.

Blackpool Police saw the order granted at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 12) under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Full closures are now active until January 12, 2024.

PC Mike Schouteten, Community Beat Manager for the area, said: “We welcome the result of these two closure orders.

“They will prevent unwanted people from accessing the two addresses, ensure the safety of the tenants and provide relief to the community from the criminality and anti-social behaviour.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and this action clearly demonstrates Blackpool Police will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality.

“Any person found breaching the closure order will be committing a criminal offence and liable for arrest.”

Op Centurion is a new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Mr Snowden said: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents repeatedly raise with me, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.”

To report a crime, call police on 101, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.