News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Drunk driver who led Lancashire Police on a chase in Lytham has been jailed at Blackpool Magistrates Court

This follows a crash on Church Road, Lytham in March 2022 after which Wiggins (53) ditched his black Mercedes AMG and lead police on a chase.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who did every he could to cheat justice has finally been jailed.

Drink driver Martin Wiggins was sentenced on the tenth hearing of his case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This follows a crash on Church Road, Lytham in March 2022 after which Wiggins (53) ditched his black Mercedes AMG and lead police on a chase.

Most Popular

Wiggins, of South Clifton Street, Lytham formerly of Edenfield, Lytham was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for two and a half years.

He had been found guilty at an earlier hearing of drinking driving - he was almost four times the limit-and failing to stop after the crash.

District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court told Wiggins: "There was a crash and you left the crash and police had to chase you.

Hide Ad

"When you were arrested you were abusive to and uncoperative with police.

"You pleaded not guilty and have done everything you can  to delay and cheat justice."

Suzanne Mugford defending said that Wiggins had accepted he had a drink problem and had been seeking help .

Related topics:LythamRichard ThompsonLancashire PolicePolice