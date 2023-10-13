Drunk driver who led Lancashire Police on a chase in Lytham has been jailed at Blackpool Magistrates Court
This follows a crash on Church Road, Lytham in March 2022 after which Wiggins (53) ditched his black Mercedes AMG and lead police on a chase.
A man who did every he could to cheat justice has finally been jailed.
Drink driver Martin Wiggins was sentenced on the tenth hearing of his case.
Wiggins, of South Clifton Street, Lytham formerly of Edenfield, Lytham was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for two and a half years.
He had been found guilty at an earlier hearing of drinking driving - he was almost four times the limit-and failing to stop after the crash.
District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court told Wiggins: "There was a crash and you left the crash and police had to chase you.
"When you were arrested you were abusive to and uncoperative with police.
"You pleaded not guilty and have done everything you can to delay and cheat justice."
Suzanne Mugford defending said that Wiggins had accepted he had a drink problem and had been seeking help .