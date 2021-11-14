Two Cannabis factories found in Blackpool properties this week

Over the last week, an address on Lytham Road and another on Reads Avenue in Blackpool, were found to house cannabis factories, containing over 300 cannabis plants in total.

Blackpool Neighbourhood Taskforce alongside Blackpool Council, South and Central Neighbourhood teams and Electricity North West executed search warrants at the addresses after receiving intelligence, which was then actioned by the Neighbourhood Taskforce.

On Facebook, Sergeant Connor from Blackpool Neighbourhood Taskforce confirmed that no arrests have been made at either address, although the investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Blackpool properties were found to contain cannabis factories.

The Facebook post also included pictures of one of the premises.

Sergeant Connor wrote: "This one in particular was quite dangerous with holes in the flooring, water pouring through the ceiling in the kitchen and a fire waiting to happen. The electrics were bypassed to the mains in the street and has resulted in 16 houses losing power."

He added: "Remember you can sign up to Lancashire talking to receive local updates from your local Neighbourhood teams.

"Report to crimestoppers anonymously."

Blackpool Neighbourhood Taskforce say this property was particularly dangerous.