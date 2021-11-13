We will update this story each day with the latest from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Professional dancer caught drink-driving in Blackpool town centre

A professional dancer was caught drink-driving in Blackpool town centre.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Francesca Fleming, 26, of Greenfinch Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning.

She was banned from driving and fined £200.

Tattoo artist banned from driving after 'being caught drink-driving on way back from funeral'

Tattooist Steven Dollin, 35, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, was twice the legal drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police after a funeral, magistrates in Blackpool were told.

Dollin was banned from the roads for 20 months and fined £120.

St Annes driver loses job after crashing his car while drunk in Blackpool

A St Annes man was twice the legal drink-drive limit when he crashed his car in Blackpool, magistrates in the resort were told this morning.

Liviu Badagui, 27, of Lawson Road, admitted being drunk behind the wheel when he crashed at Gynn Square.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told Badagui had later lost his job as a driver.

He was fined £120 and banned from the roads for 22 months.

Blackpool man threatened to shoot neighbour

A man threatened to shoot a neighbour he didn’t get on with, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told, but it was an empty threat.

Christopher Canning, 48, of Ibbison Court, central Blackpool, also charged at his victim with an upturned crutch, the court heard.

Ibbison admitted two counts of threatening behaviour and was given a community punishment with 20 days’ rehabilitation and a fine of £80.

Defending, Robert Castle said: “My client wants to move on and put what has happened behind him.

“There was never any gun – it was just words.”

Canning, who was in the dock on Wednesday (November 10), and his victim live in the same block of flats and fell out after a complaint about noise, the court was told.

The pair get on with other residents but not each other, it also heard, with their dispute escalating.

Chairman of the bench Mark Cowburn said: “We think alcohol has been a contributing factor.”

Kirkham Man refused to give sample after failing a roadside drugs test

A man who failed a roadside drugs test then refused to give a police station sample after being arrested, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Liam Fitzsimmons, 24, of Crown Mews, Kirkham, dropped his claim he is allergic to needles and couldn’t give blood when he appeared in the dock on Wednesday (November 10).

He was banned from driving for a year and told to pay £239 in fines and costs.

Fleetwood man jailed for breaking a restraining order

A Fleetwood man was jailed for eight weeks after twice breaking a restraining order.

Brandon Brook, 23, sent abusive messages to a woman in the town he was banned from contacting, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday (November 10).

Brook, formerly of Lord Street and now of no fixed address, also knocked on his victim’s door.

He admitted both breaches when appearing in the dock.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: “He is very down at the moment and accepts what he has done.”

Brook was also in breach of a suspended jail term, the court was told.

Row between neighbours spilled over into violence

A row between neighbours spilled over into violence when Jack Rimmer hit a man over the head with a bottle, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Rimmer, 20, of Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood, admitted assault on Wednesday (November 10).

Prosecutor Graeme Tindall said the Crown accepted Rimmer may have been provoked when one of his victims brandished a knife.

Rimmer was given a one-year community punishment with 12 rehab days. He must also pay £115 in costs and fines.

Blackpool roofer denies inflicting grievous bodily harm

Roofer Anthony Bates, 44, of Marsden Road, South Shore, went before magistrates on Thursday (November 11) to deny inflicting grievous bodily harm and will stand trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, December 8.

He was bailed until then, with the court imposing a curfew.

Duped Blackpool family was 'unaware' man living with them - who took their children to the shop and looked after them - was banned from being alone with youngsters

A man breached the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order by staying with a family with young children after a fire at his home, magistrates were told.

Lee Martin, 32, who was given the order 16 years ago, admitted having unsupervised access to children, failing to tell police of his new address, and failing to tell them he was staying for more than 12 hours at an address where children were living.

Defending, Gary McAnulty said: “He became a victim of circumstance”, with the unaware family welcoming Martin into their home after a blaze at his flat in Claremont Court, North Shore.

The family had 'no idea he should not be with young children', Mr McAnulty added.

The court was told Martin took the youngsters – aged three and eight – to a local resort shop and was helping to look after them for their mum.

Martin was remanded in custody and will spend Christmas behind bars before being sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday, January 7 next year.

Man charged with sexually assaulting a girl

Kian Dixon, 20, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, was kept in custody by magistrates after being charged with sexually assaulting a girl, 14, at a flat.

He will appear at Preston Crown Court next Thursday, November 18.

Blackpool man breached bail by contacting woman

Lee Trask, 32, of Furness Avenue, Grange Park, admitted breaching his bail by contacting a woman he wasn’t allowed to.

He was rebailed and warned by resort magistrates on Thursday (November 11).

Trask, who faces a crown court trial after being charged with assault and false imprisonment, believed his bail conditions had been removed, his lawyer Robert Castle said.

Man breached court order for pea soup when he was ill

Andrew Christie, 45, of Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, went to the home of his ex-partner – who had a restraining order out against him – for pea soup when he was ill, magistrates were told.

He then pushed her to the floor during a row, the court was told on Friday (November 12).

Christie admitted breaching the order and assault and was remanded in custody ahead of being sentenced at Preston Crown Court in January.

Defending, Robert Castle said: "This was a reckless offence. He did not intend harm."

Grange Park man bailed

David Brewer, 39, of Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, was bailed by resort magistrates before he is sentenced for assault on December 15.