Two men have been jailed following an investigation into a county lines drugs gang operating in Blackpool.

The gang used local hotels as a base and several vehicles to distribute crack cocaine and heroin around Blackpool on a daily basis.

They were taken down during an investigation codenamed Operation Banshee which was led by officers from the Project Adder team based at Blackpool Police Station.

Officers seized crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £3,370 as part of the investigation.

Farhan Khan (left) and Jordan Cudjoe (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A total of £1,785 cash and 11 mobile phones were also seized throughout the operation.

Farhan Khan, 27, of Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, was jailed for seven years at Preston Crown Court on Friday (October 6).

He was found guilty by a jury of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.

Jordan Cudjoe, 32, of Bruthwaite Green, Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He was jailed for four years.

Emma Allsobrook, 32, of Poppyfields, Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and to possession of drugs with intent to supply.

She was given a 22-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Last month, six other members of the gang were given prison sentences totalling more than 20 years.

PC Matt Witte, of the Project Adder team, said: “This is a great result and should show how committed we are to taking drug dealers off the streets while offering support to those suffering as a result of drug misuse”.

“This group exploited vulnerable members of the community for their own financial gain. They do not care about the consequences their actions have on those to whom they supply or the effects it has on our town.”

He added: “Project Adder is a multi-agency approach to improving the lives of families in Blackpool.

“We will continue to work towards improving the outcomes for those suffering from addiction, whilst tackling the associated problems that this destructive activity has on the community.

“However, the work is ongoing and we must stress that we rely on information from people within our communities. If you have information about drug supply in your area, please let us know.”

Anyone with information that may help police can call 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.