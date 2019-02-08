Two arrested on suspicion of murder after baby girl is found dead in Blackpool

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby girl in Blackpool, police said this afternoon.

Officers were called to Marton Drive, South Shore, at around 8am to reports a 13-month-old baby "had been found unresponsive", the force said in a statement.

Police at the scene this morning

Paramedics were called but the tot was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway," police said.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out to try to establish the cause of death."

The two people arrested - a 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman - remained in custody this afternoon.

The development came after neighbours living nearby spoke of their grief and shock.

They described the heart-wrenching moment a visibly distraught woman collapsed in the street moments after the tragedy.

Residents said they heard guttural screams as the woman broke down, before being comforted by emergency workers and taken away in an ambulance.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8am today

Brian Passmore, 83, who lives in the busy road, said: “All I know is a girl has lost her baby and she was out in the road screaming and shouting. She was hysterical. It’s really upsetting and I feel for the poor girl.”

Mark McCullough, 42, of nearby Marsden Road, said: “I was walking back from Tesco [Express in Marton Drive, close to where the tragedy unfolded] and all I heard was a huge scream.

“Then a paramedic arrived and a load of police cars as well. It looked really serious. [The mum] was sat by the road in hysterics and I didn’t want to hang about.

“I can’t believe her girl has died. It’s shocking. I don’t know her, but I have seen her in Tesco before.”

The woman had recently moved to the street and become close to some neighbours, residents said.

“She looked so distressed, screaming in the street,” one resident, who did not want to be named, said.

A blanket was wrapped around the woman’s shoulders as police cars and ambulances – including a rapid response car – arrived at the scene shortly before rush hour, and children made their way to school nearby.

A police officer tried to help the woman to her feet as emergency workers rushed inside her home.

A Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) van arrived in the road shortly before noon, with its occupants heading inside the mid-terrace home to carry out investigations.

Detectives were also there, it was understood.