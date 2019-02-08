Baby girl dies in 'unexplained' circumstances in Blackpool, police say

A baby girl has died at a home in Blackpool, police confirmed this morning.

In a statement, police said officers were called at around 8am to "reports a baby had been found unresponsive at an address in Marton Drive, Blackpool".

Police at the scene this morning

It added: "Emergency services attended by the baby, a girl, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway."

Passing motorists described seeing a visibly distressed woman outside a home in the road as emergency officials tried to comfort her.

Resident Brian Passmore, 83, of Marton Drive, said: "All I know is a girl has lost her baby and she was out in the road screaming. She was hysterical.

Police officers at the back of a van in Marton Drive, South Shore

"It's really upsetting and I feel for the poor girl."

Mark McCullough, 42, of Marsden Road, added: "I was walking back from Tesco and all I heard was a huge scream.

"Then a paramedic arrived and a load of police cars as well. It looked really serious."

It was not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made. Witnesses described seeing two people being led from the property after the woman had gone in an ambulance.

Police at the scene

The North West Ambulance Service said it would not comment because the tragedy happened at a private address.

More to follow