Two arrested after man stabbed in Blackpool in broad daylight attack

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds following an attack near the Premier Store in Park Road at around 2.30pm yesterday (July 12).

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening and he continues to receive treatment at hospital, police said.

Two men - one aged 35 and the other aged 30 - from Manchester have been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Det Sgt Anna Willets, of Blackpool CID, said: "This incident has left a man with some significant injuries and while we have arrested two people our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"We are keen to trace any witnesses who were in the area of the Premier Store on the corner of Park Road and Westmorland Avenue around 2.05pm to 2:15pm yesterday afternoon."

Officers said they are particularly keen to trace a man they believe could be a key witness.

The man is thought to have been walking his medium/large light-coloured dog past a blue Punto on Westmoreland Avenue between 2.05pm and 2.15pm when a disturbance occurred.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101, quoting log number 1057.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.