St Annes woman taken to hospital after being punched unconscious by male attacker in town centre

Police say she was arguing with another woman when her attacker got involved – leaving her knocked out on the ground outside Cafe Nero in St Annes Road West.

The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital.

Two people - a 42-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from St Annes – have been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).

A woman in her 40s has suffered a serious head injury after she was attacked outside Cafe Nero in St Annes Road West, St Annes on June 27. Pic: Google

Both have been released under investigation.

Det Con Ryan Morrison from Blackpool Police said: "This was a nasty attack which left a woman in hospital with a serious head injury, and we are working hard to establish what occurred.

"The assault occurred in a busy area of St Annes and we believe there will have been people in the area who saw what happened."

The attack happened at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 27, but police only released details publicly this morning.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting log number 1758 of June 27, or CID on 01253 604157.

