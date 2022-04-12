The attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday, March 29, when a man in his 30s was confronted by two men close to Walkabout in Queen Street.

The pair threatened the man before attacking him in an alleyway in Abingdon Street, where they repeatedly punched and kicked him.

The thugs then snatched his Submariner Rolex watch, as well as a gold chain and a black Samsung S9 mobile phone.

The Rolex is described as having a blue face and a gold and silver bracelet strap.

Officers are keen to speak to the men in the CCTV pictures in connection with the robbery.

One of the men is described as having a large tattoo on the left side of his neck, with the second man having a tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Do you this man? He is one of two suspects wanted by police following a robbery close to Walkabout in Queen Street in the early hours of Tuesday, March 29

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you can recognise the men pictured, or you have been offered any of the stolen items for sale, call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0137 of March 29.

"Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."