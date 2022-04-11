In 2018, the force launched an investigation into Andrew Sweet after a victim, a woman in her 30s, came forward to say that the 46-year-old had sexually assaulted her at a Cheshire hotel.

Having met the victim for drinks on May 11, 2018, Sweet took her back to the hotel in Wilmslow where he took advantage of her intoxicated state during the early hours of the following morning, engaging in sexual acts without her consent.

Sweet, who previously knew the victim, was arrested and subsequently charged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Sweet, 46, of Falmouth Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in Wilmslow, Cheshire. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life

He was due to stand trial on February 28 but pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault earlier this year.

Sweet, of Falmouth Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to four years imprisonment for the sexual offences and given a further two years for an unrelated drugs matter.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Joe Isaacs, of Blackpool CID, said: "Sweet took advantage of his victim, knowing she was in no position to consent. I would like to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this process and I hope that she can rest easier at night knowing that Sweet is now behind bars.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Sweet in what was a very complex case.

"Once he has finished the custodial element of his sentence, he will continue to be monitored by the authorities via the notification requirement.”

The force added: “Lancashire Police is committed to protecting women and girls from harm and I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims of sexual crimes to come forward.