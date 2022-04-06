Woman kicked in face by stranger on train travelling from Blackpool North railway station
A woman was assaulted on a train travelling from Blackpool North railway station.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:17 pm
The victim was attacked by another woman on a Blackpool North rail service on Tuesday morning (April 5).
The woman reportedly kicked the victim in the face before alighting at Kirkham and Wesham railway station.
Officers from British Transport Police met the train at Preston railway station.
Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.
