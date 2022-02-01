Three teenage boys arrested after burglary at The Range in Blackpool

Police were called after a burglary was reported at The Range in Parkinson Way at around 8.35pm yesterday (Monday, January 31).

Officers, including police dog Shadow, were deployed to the area and a containment was put up around the building.

No signs of forced entry could be seen when police arrived but "movement could be seen inside the store".

Three boys were arrested after a break-in at The Range in Parkinson Way, Blackpool

Police entered the store and conducted a full search of the building, resulting in three teenage boys being detained inside the warehouse.

Rucksacks containing stolen property were also recovered, police said.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, West Divisional Commander, said: "This was a superb policing effort and I must thank all those involved for their quick-thinking actions.

"Anyone looking to commit such crimes will expect a robust response to keep our county safe.

"We know the huge impact burglary and other acquisitive crimes can have on our communities and we will do everything we can to stop and target those involved."

A 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They remained in custody for questioning this afternoon (February 1).