Youths stole wheelchairs from the Morrisons supermarket in Amounderness Way, Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

Officers said they responded to multiple reports of youths congregating in large groups and being abusive towards members of the public over the weekend.

Wheelchairs were also stolen from the Morrisons supermarket in Amounderness Way shortly before 9pm on Saturday, January 29.

"This now means that some of the most vulnerable members of the local community will now suffer due to the irresponsible actions of these youths," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"We will be increasing our patrols of local hotspot areas, but we ask that you speak with your children about the consequences of such acts, not just the criminal aspect, but the effect that it has on the wider community which they form a part of."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting LC-20220129-1593.

Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.