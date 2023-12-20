Three people were arrested during a police operation aimed at protecting revellers in Blackpool town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Operation Night Guardian was carried out in Blackpool’s busy town centre on Friday, December 15.

The operation is an initiative funded by the Home Office’s GRIP innovation fund and involves both uniformed and specially trained plain-clothed patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to protect people by identifying those who may be displaying signs of concerning behaviour.

The operation also offers a range of practical measures used to help prevent and detect spiking offences, with drink toppers and spiking test kits available in some licenced premises.

Three people were arrested in Blackpool during a police operation aimed at protecting revellers (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A search dog was used throughout the operation to identify those carrying drugs within licensed premises, along with specialist licensing departments who were also in attendance to ensure compliance.

Three people were arrested during the operation:

A 21-year-old man from Staffordshire was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour. He was given a caution.

A 23-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour. He received a penalty notice for disorder.

A 25-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

READ MORE: Man arrested after Class A drugs and knuckle duster seized during raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also conducted 11 stop searches after being alerted by the drugs dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people were found in possession of Class A drugs. The drugs were confiscated and warnings were given.

Sgt Dan Whitaker, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network (VRN), said: "We have had lots of support from the public and licensees who overwhelmingly support this initiative, and understand why we do it.

"We know most people visiting our licensed premises just want to enjoy a good night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, our message is clear. For anyone intent on causing harm, we are proactively targeting inappropriate behaviour and raising the risk of you being caught."

Coun Paula Burdess, Cabinet Member with responsibility for community safety said: "It is great to see Blackpool so busy with locals and visitors enjoying a festive night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our priority is to ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe environment and that those who work in the night-time economy are also well protected.