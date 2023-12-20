Man arrested after Class A drugs, knuckle duster and large amount of cash seized during raid in St Annes
A man was arrested after Class A drugs, a knuckle duster and a large amount of cash were seized during a raid in St Annes.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers executed a warrant at a flat in Glen Eldon Road on Wednesday morning (December 20).
A quantity of Class A drugs, a knuckle duster and a large amount of cash were seized after police entered the address.
A 50-year-old man from St Annes was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.
If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.