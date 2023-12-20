News you can trust since 1873
Two witnesses sought by police investigating assault outside Kings Arms pub in Fleetwood

Two potential witnesses are being sought by police as they investigate an assault outside the Kings Arms pub in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
The attack occurred outside the Kings Arms pub in Lord Street at around 9:35pm on September 24, 2023.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Police said enquiries were ongoing and released a CCTV image of two witnesses they wanted to speak to on Wednesday (December 20).

These two people may have witnessed an assault in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)These two people may have witnessed an assault in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)
"We want to emphasise that we would like to stress that we believe these people are witnesses and are in no way connected to the assault," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101.

