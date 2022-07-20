Three people arrested as police target drug dealers who import cannabis into Blackpool from California

Officers working alongside the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit raided three addresses in the resort under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Wednesday (July 20).
Police subsequently seized 8kg to 10kg of suspected cannabis, electronic devices and £2k in cash.
High value items, including three electronic bikes and a Rolex watch, were also seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Two women and one man, all aged 29 and from Blackpool, were later arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug.
Det Chief Insp James Edmonds, of Blackpool Police, said: “Today’s arrests are our response to an increase in these drugs being brought into our county, in particular Blackpool.
“Dealers order the drug online, with the packages being unwittingly delivered by parcel providers.
“The drugs come from California, but on occasion, seizures from Morocco and Spain have been made.”
Border Force teams have made 230 drug seizures since January 2021, weighing more than 165kg and worth an estimated value of between £800,000 and £1.5m.
Police said the cannabis is mainly imported from California where the production and sale of cannabis has been legalised under a regulated system.
“While Border Force officials have helped seize significant amounts, we know dealers are becoming more brazen,” Det Chief Insp James Edmonds added.
“Alongside partners, we want criminals to know we are aware of this tactic and we are working together to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
“Drugs are a blight on our communities, bringing nothing but harm, and we will not tolerate their supply anywhere in our county.”