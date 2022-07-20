Police launched Operation Banshee to target the supply of Class A drugs – including heroin and crack cocaine – in the Blackpool area.

Officers investigated a county lines drug gang originating from the Salford area during the operation which took place between July 4 and July 15.

It was reported young people were being used to facilitate the street level supply in Blackpool, with other nominals assisting in varying roles.

Support was given from Greater Manchester Police, Merseyside Police and North West Regional and Organised Crime Unit resources.

14 people were later charged after being apprehended and are due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ on August 3.

Det Chief Inspector James Edmonds said: “County Lines is a significant threat, both nationally and locally within Lancashire.

“These organised criminal gangs’ prey on the vulnerable and exploit them at will, often leaving their victims with devastating long-term consequences.

“Lancashire Constabulary is committed to robustly tackle, disrupt, and dismantle groups who bring Class A drugs into our communities.

“We are determined to protect those most at risk and rid our communities of these activities.”

He added: “These arrests are a message to those who would consider engaging in these activities in Lancashire.

“We will relentlessly pursue those responsible and we will continue to develop operations of this type and you can expect to see further arrests of county lines criminals in the future.”

The following people were charged:

- Roxanne Smethurst, 33, of Cornwall Drive, Bury, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply class A crack cocaine.

- Ian Angus, 36, of Cornwall Drive, Bury, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin, conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine and convert criminal property.

- Mohammed Abdalla, 19, of Kendrew Road, Bolton, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- Daniel McGuiness, 18, of George Street, Salford, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- Stephanie Rutter, 35, of Dixon Avenue, Salford, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- James Jones, 46, of Duke Street, Hyde, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- Lewis Johnson, 18, of Woodlake Avenue, Manchester, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- A 17-year-old from Bolton was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- A 17-year-old from Manchester was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin, conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.

The following people were given summons to appear at court:

- Ryan Angus, 24, of Allesley Drive, Cheetham, is to appear at court via video link on July 26. Postal requisition with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- Mustafa Mohamud, 21, of no fixed address, is to appear at court via video link on July 26. Postal requisition with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- Luis Fonseca, 24, of New Street, St Helens, to appear at court via video link on July 26. Postal requisition with conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.

- A 17-year-old of no fixed address received a postal requisition for conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and conspiracy to supply Class A crack cocaine.