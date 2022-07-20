The British Transport Police (BTP) County Lines Taskforce teamed up with Lancashire Police from July 12-14, conducting operations across the county’s rail network.

Both forces deployed plain-clothed and uniformed police officers alongside sniffer dogs on trains and at key stations, including Preston, Lancaster, Blackpool and Morecambe.

“Large quantities” of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized during the operation and eight people were arrested during the operation.

Officers also made four safeguarding interventions in addition to the arrests.

Det Insp Brain Buddo, of BTP’s County Lines Taskforce, said: “Our teams successfully intercepted harmful drugs before they reached our communities and made vital interventions to safeguard vulnerable people who may be at risk of exploitation.

“We carry out intelligence-led operations like these across the UK rail network every day to clampdown on county lines activity wherever it occurs.

Heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized during a three-day police operation at railway stations across Lancashire (Credit: British Transport Police)

“If you use the railway to move drugs between locations, we will catch you and put you before the courts.”

BTP’s County Lines Taskforce was set up in December 2019 after receiving funding from the Home Office.

It was created to disrupt and apprehend criminals using the railway to move drugs across England, Scotland and Wales and safeguard the vulnerable children and adults exploited in this activity.

To date the Taskforce has arrested 1,800 people, seized 1,200 lots of drugs, £1m in cash and removed 450 dangerous weapons from the railway.

Both forces deployed plain-clothed and uniformed police officers alongside sniffer dogs on trains and at key stations (Credit: British Transport Police)

It has also referred 100 vulnerable people into the National Referral Mechanism for Safeguarding and secured 20 charges under the Modern Slavery Act (2015).

Insp Kathryn Riley of Lancashire Police’s West Intelligence Unit said: “County Lines is an increasingly significant threat, both nationally and locally within Lancashire, and operations such as these work well to disrupt the movement of drugs into our communities.

“It was hugely beneficial to work alongside our policing colleagues at BTP – this is just one of the operations that we conduct to rid Lancashire of drugs and the dangers they carry.

“I am particularly pleased with a number of safeguarding interventions that occurred where vulnerable children were identified and offered support.

Eight people were arrested during the three-day police operation (Credit: British Transport Police)