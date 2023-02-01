Three people arrested after drugs, cash, mobile phones and ‘various equipment’ seized during Blackpool raid
Three people, including a 17-year-old man, were arrested after drugs were seized during a raid at a property in Blackpool.
Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Blackpool on Tuesday, January 31.
Drugs, mobile phones, cash and various equipment were seized during the raid.
A 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.
A 17-year-old man was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of Class B drugs (cannabis).
What is Operation Warrior?
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
The operation targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.