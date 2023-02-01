Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Blackpool on Tuesday, January 31.

Drugs, mobile phones, cash and various equipment were seized during the raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people were arrested after drugs were seized from a property in Blackpool

A 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

A 17-year-old man was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of Class B drugs (cannabis).

What is Operation Warrior?

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.