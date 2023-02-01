Nicola Bulley: Latest scenes as ‘abandoned house’ searched in bid to find missing Inskip mum who vanished while walking her dog
An “abandoned house” was searched in a bid to find Nicola Bulley who vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.
By Sean Gleaves
57 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:38pm
1. Search for Nicola Bulley continues
Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).
Photo: National World
2. Search for Nicola Bulley continues
An extensive police search was launched following the 45-year-old's disappearance, with support from the fire service, dive teams and more.
Photo: National World
3. Search for Nicola Bulley continues
The mother-of-two's phone was found still logged on to a conference call from a bench where she had been out walking her pet dog Willow.
Photo: National World
4. Search for Nicola Bulley continues
She had dropped off her two young children at St Michael's-on-Wyre Church of England Primary School before heading on the walk.
Photo: National World