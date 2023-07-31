Three men wanted by police following assault and several robberies in Blackpool

News you can trust since 1873
Three men are wanted by police following an assault and several robberies in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jul 2023, 19:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 19:37 BST

Police are investigating three robberies and an assault in the resort.

Officers said the incidents happened in the evening on July 20 and the early hours of July 21.

They occurred on the Promenade near to North Pier, in Dickson Road, Talbot Road and Market Street.

Do you recognise these three men? Officers want to speak to them following three robberies and an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise these three men? Officers want to speak to them following three robberies and an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Detectives on Monday (July 31) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to talk to in connection with the incidents.

“We realise one of the CCTV images isn’t of the highest quality, but we think it is important it is released as part of this enquiry,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you recognise any of the men or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1810 of July 20.