Three men wanted by police following assault and several robberies in Blackpool

Police are investigating three robberies and an assault in the resort.

Officers said the incidents happened in the evening on July 20 and the early hours of July 21.

They occurred on the Promenade near to North Pier, in Dickson Road, Talbot Road and Market Street.

Do you recognise these three men? Officers want to speak to them following three robberies and an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Monday (July 31) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to talk to in connection with the incidents.

“We realise one of the CCTV images isn’t of the highest quality, but we think it is important it is released as part of this enquiry,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.