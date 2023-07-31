News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Blackpool man threatened to stab convenience store staff with scissors after stealing £60 worth of items

A man threatened to stab two members of staff with a pair of scissors during an incident at a convenience store in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:29 BST

Martin Howard stole £60 worth of goods from Smiley’s One Stop Shop in Waterloo Road on July 29.

As two members of staff followed him onto the street, Howard used stabbing motions and verbally threatened them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both victims were scared that Howard was prepared to stab them during the incident, Blackpool Magistrates Court heard on Monday, July 31.

A man threatened to stab two members of staff with a pair of scissors (Credit: Google)A man threatened to stab two members of staff with a pair of scissors (Credit: Google)
A man threatened to stab two members of staff with a pair of scissors (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

Howard, 37, of Haig Road, Blackpool, admitted threatening behaviour with the scissors and stealing goods from the store.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on September 11.

He apologised for his actions.