Martin Howard stole £60 worth of goods from Smiley’s One Stop Shop in Waterloo Road on July 29.

As two members of staff followed him onto the street, Howard used stabbing motions and verbally threatened them.

Both victims were scared that Howard was prepared to stab them during the incident, Blackpool Magistrates Court heard on Monday, July 31.

A man threatened to stab two members of staff with a pair of scissors (Credit: Google)

Howard, 37, of Haig Road, Blackpool, admitted threatening behaviour with the scissors and stealing goods from the store.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on September 11.