Three men flee after large cannabis factory discovered in Blackpool
A large cannabis factory was discovered after police were called to an address in Blackpool, causing three men to flee.
Police were called to an address in the resort at around 11.50am on Tuesday (July 6) after a gas safety warrant was executed,
Three men reportedly ran from the premises as officers arrived, with police uncovering cannabis plants in every room of the property.
The drugs and growing equipment were seized and the site was cleared.
Electricity Northwest also attended to make the premises safe.
Officers have now released pictures of the factory to "highlight the dangers of these cannabis farms and the fire risk they pose".
The force has not yet disclosed the location of the farm.
The Blackpool Gazette has approached Lancashire Police for more information.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.