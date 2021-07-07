Three men flee after large cannabis factory discovered in Blackpool

Police were called to an address in the resort at around 11.50am on Tuesday (July 6) after a gas safety warrant was executed,

Three men reportedly ran from the premises as officers arrived, with police uncovering cannabis plants in every room of the property.

The drugs and growing equipment were seized and the site was cleared.

The drugs and growing equipment has since been seized. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Electricity Northwest also attended to make the premises safe.

Officers have now released pictures of the factory to "highlight the dangers of these cannabis farms and the fire risk they pose".

The force has not yet disclosed the location of the farm.

A large cannabis factory was discovered by police in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The Blackpool Gazette has approached Lancashire Police for more information.