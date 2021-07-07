Blackpool man charged and named after stabbing near Ma Kelly's in North Shore

Lancashire Police said a man in his 40s was found suffering from a neck wound when officers were called to the scene, at the junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road, at around 12.52am.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The force said Jamie Wetton, 26, of Chester Road, Blackpool, was arrested and has since been charged with section 18 wounding/grievous bodily harm.

The man, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in the neck near Ma Kelly's, at the junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road in North Shore, shortly before 1am on Monday (July 5). Pic: Google

He has also been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in public (a kitchen knife) and a separate charge of causing a second man actual bodily harm during incidents in Dickson Road, North Shore on July 5.

At Blackpool Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 6), Wetton indicated that he intends to plead guilty to each of the offences.

"I understand that guilty pleas will be rendered in these cases," said District Judge Jane Goodwin, which would render a trial unnecessary.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Preston Crown Court on August 4.

