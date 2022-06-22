Three men arrested after 'disturbance' at Haven's Cala Gran Holiday Park in Fleetwood

Three men were arrested after police responded to an incident at a holiday park in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:55 pm

Police were called to a “disturbance” inside the Live Lounge at Cala Gran Holiday Park in Fleetwood Road shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday (June 21).

Three men were arrested and subsequently given adult cautions for affray, Lancashire Police later confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Haven Holidays said: “Yesterday evening, an incident took place between a small number of guests at Cala Gran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Three men were arrested after a "disturbance" inside the Live Lounge at Cala Gran holiday park in Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

“Our security team responded promptly to intervene and take appropriate action.

“We do not tolerate violence of any kind and we are working closely with the police on this matter.

“As this is now an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Read More

Read More
Blackpool Council granted permission to clear group of travellers from Revoe Par...

In a text message sent out to visitors the following morning, the leadership team confirmed the incident was being “managed both internally and externally”.

“[We] want to assure you that your safety is our number one priority,” the text added.

“If you have any concerns or would like to talk about the matter further, please come and see us directly to discuss.”