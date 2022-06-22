Police were called to a “disturbance” inside the Live Lounge at Cala Gran Holiday Park in Fleetwood Road shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday (June 21).

Three men were arrested and subsequently given adult cautions for affray, Lancashire Police later confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Haven Holidays said: “Yesterday evening, an incident took place between a small number of guests at Cala Gran.

“Our security team responded promptly to intervene and take appropriate action.

“We do not tolerate violence of any kind and we are working closely with the police on this matter.

“As this is now an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

In a text message sent out to visitors the following morning, the leadership team confirmed the incident was being “managed both internally and externally”.

“[We] want to assure you that your safety is our number one priority,” the text added.