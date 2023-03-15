Two arrested after 130 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin found

Officers recently stopped a vehicle in Park Road before searching the driver and the passenger under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

One man was found to have a singular wrap of heroin in his jacket pocket.

After a further search, approximately 50 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were found on his person, along with two mobile phones.

Officers also found another “60 to 80 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin” after carrying out searches at the men’s homes.

Various drug paraphernalia and weapons were also found.

A 21-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) and Class B drugs (cannabis).

Three men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences as part of an operation to tackle organised crime in Lancashire

A 20-year-old male from Thornton-Cleveleys was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

Both men were later released under investigation.

Man arrested after suspected cocaine found

Officers also recently stopped a man on Garstang Road in Poulton-le-Fylde.

16 wraps of white powder, believed to be cocaine, were found after he was searched.

A 24-year-old male from Blackpool was subsequently arrested on possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine).

He was later released under investigation.

What is Operation Warrior?

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via our website or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.