Blackpool teenager arrested after ‘sting’ by paedophile hunters in Stanley Park

The 19-year-old was ‘stung’ by a vigilante group who detained him near the Skate Park at around 7pm last night (Tuesday, March 14).

The incident was live-streamed on Facebook with thousands of viewers watching the hour-long confrontation unfold before police arrived and arrested the young man.

In the footage, the group – known as ‘Confronted and Caught’ – accused him of attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl who they claimed he had sexually groomed online.

Lancashire Police confirmed that a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child.

They challenged him about sexually explicit conversations he allegedly had with her, before revealing the ‘girl’ was in fact an adult decoy posing as a child in a bid to expose him.

The group said they targeted him after parents of real children came forward with concerns about inappropriate conversations the 19-year-old reportedly pursued with their daughters over social media.

During the encounter, the ‘predator hunters’ phoned the young man’s dad and viewers could hear the anguish in his voice as he was told of the allegations against his son.

The live-stream ended after police arrived at the scene and officers took the young man into custody. Footage of the ‘sting’ has since been taken down.

The 19-year-old was arrested after being confronted by a 'predator hunting group' in Stanley Park, Blackpool on Tuesday, March 14

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at around 7.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 14) to East Park Drive in Blackpool where we arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child.