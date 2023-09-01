Three men were charged with a number of drug-related offences following a raid at an address in Fleetwood.

Three men were charged on Thursday (August 31) following a drugs warrant in Fleetwood:

- Thomas Cawley, 27, of Forshaw Close, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

- Kenneth Blinkhorn, 53, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

- Paul Ellerker, 54, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Blinkhorn and Cawley were bailed with conditions after appearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Friday (September 1).

They will appear at the same court on September 20.

Ellerker is due to appear back before Blackpool Magistrates on September 5.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards said: “These charges are the result of community intelligence and dedicated targeting of drug dealers by the Wyre Neighbourhood Task Force.

“The message is clear, if you deal drugs or are involved in organised criminality in Wyre, my team will proactively target you and bring you to justice.

“I want to thank the community for speaking out and standing up to make Fleetwood a safer place to live.”