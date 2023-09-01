News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Three Fleetwood men charged with number of drug-related offences after raid

Three men were charged with a number of drug-related offences following a raid at an address in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:35 BST

Three men were charged on Thursday (August 31) following a drugs warrant in Fleetwood:

- Thomas Cawley, 27, of Forshaw Close, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Kenneth Blinkhorn, 53, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Most Popular
Three men were charged with a number of drug-related offences following a raid FleetwoodThree men were charged with a number of drug-related offences following a raid Fleetwood
Three men were charged with a number of drug-related offences following a raid Fleetwood

- Paul Ellerker, 54, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Read More
Man accused of murdering two-year-old boy appears in court

Blinkhorn and Cawley were bailed with conditions after appearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Friday (September 1).

They will appear at the same court on September 20.

Ellerker is due to appear back before Blackpool Magistrates on September 5.

Hide Ad

Chief Supt Karen Edwards said: “These charges are the result of community intelligence and dedicated targeting of drug dealers by the Wyre Neighbourhood Task Force.

Hide Ad

“The message is clear, if you deal drugs or are involved in organised criminality in Wyre, my team will proactively target you and bring you to justice.

“I want to thank the community for speaking out and standing up to make Fleetwood a safer place to live.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.