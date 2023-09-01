A man accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool has appeared in court.

Daniel Hardcastle is accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool

Police were called by paramedics after a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive at an address in Central Drive shortly after 11am on Saturday (August 19).

The child – later named as Damian Russell – was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries on Monday (August 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Hardcastle, of Central Drive, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 1).

The 30-year-old appeared at the same court on August 21 charged with Section 18 wounding and was remanded into custody.

He was later charged with murder and child cruelty following the toddler’s death.