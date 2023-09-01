Blackpool man appears in court accused of murdering two-year-old boy found injured at Central Drive home
A man accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool has appeared in court.
Police were called by paramedics after a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive at an address in Central Drive shortly after 11am on Saturday (August 19).
The child – later named as Damian Russell – was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries on Monday (August 21).
Daniel Hardcastle, of Central Drive, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 1).
The 30-year-old appeared at the same court on August 21 charged with Section 18 wounding and was remanded into custody.
He was later charged with murder and child cruelty following the toddler’s death.
Hardcastle was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (September 5).