Three Blackpool men arrested for car theft after driving around with balaclaves and weapons in Brunswick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night (August 30), three arrests were made in Brunswick, Blackpool after it was reported that a group of men were driving around, wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons at around 8.15pm.

Officers attended the area and signalled for a Skoda Fabia to stop, however the driver made off and the car, which had been stolen, was later found abandoned.

As the officers continued their shift they carried on looking for the men and by 9pm came across them again, on foot.

Blackpool Police arrested three men in the Brunswick area last night for car theft after a sustained search.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a short chase, three men-one aged 25 and two aged 30, all from Blackpool-were arrested on suspicion of theft of a car.

One of the 30-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary.

They remain in custody.

Ch Supt Karen Edwards, of Blackpool Police’s West Division, said: “This was just one of many incidents which our hard-working officers attended last night, but we hope it sends the message that if you commit crime in Lancashire, you will be caught.

“Despite twice making off from police, three people are now under arrest on suspicion of theft of a car, and one of those people has also been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary. These are crimes which cause distress and misery within our communities and we will not stand for it.