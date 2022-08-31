Three Blackpool men arrested for car theft after driving around with balaclaves and weapons in Brunswick
“You can run (or drive really fast in a stolen car) but you can’t hide (not even in a balaclava)!”- say Blackpool Police.
Last night (August 30), three arrests were made in Brunswick, Blackpool after it was reported that a group of men were driving around, wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons at around 8.15pm.
Officers attended the area and signalled for a Skoda Fabia to stop, however the driver made off and the car, which had been stolen, was later found abandoned.
As the officers continued their shift they carried on looking for the men and by 9pm came across them again, on foot.
Following a short chase, three men-one aged 25 and two aged 30, all from Blackpool-were arrested on suspicion of theft of a car.
One of the 30-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary.
They remain in custody.
Read More
Ch Supt Karen Edwards, of Blackpool Police’s West Division, said: “This was just one of many incidents which our hard-working officers attended last night, but we hope it sends the message that if you commit crime in Lancashire, you will be caught.
“Despite twice making off from police, three people are now under arrest on suspicion of theft of a car, and one of those people has also been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary. These are crimes which cause distress and misery within our communities and we will not stand for it.
“If you have concerns or information about crime happening in your area, please tell us, either by calling 101 or reporting it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk. Please call 999 if a crime is in progress.”