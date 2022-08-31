Northern teams up with Lancashire schools and colleges to launch an Educational Season Ticket for teenagers
With 11-16-year-olds across Lancashire preparing to go back to school in September, Northern is urging parents to ‘do their homework’ and find out about the Education Season Tickets on offer for their child’s commute.
The train operator has teamed-up with 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across its network, including Lancashire, to offer the special season ticket, which offers their students up to 75% off the normal adult fare.
On some routes in Lancashire, the savings are worth as much as £397 per year.
Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week.
This means they can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Parents can save hundreds of pounds per year by investing in an Education Season Ticket at the start of the academic year.
“They’ll also be able to rest assured their child will always have the means to get to and from school – and they won’t have to scramble around for the train fare each morning.”
Northern also adds that the termly 11-16 Education Season ticket promises a greener way to travel and has zero risk of penalty fares.
For a full list of participating schools and to purchase an Education Season Ticket for the new academic year, parents should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season.